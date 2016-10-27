BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker reports Q3 earnings $1.68 per share

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports Q3 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.68

* Q3 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.89 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - Raising mid-point of and tightening 2016 full year diluted EPS guidance range to $6.40 - $6.50

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.40 to $6.50

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: