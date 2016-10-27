FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Praxair Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41
October 27, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Praxair Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc :

* Praxair reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.44 to $5.51

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.43

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 sales $2.716 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.17 to $5.24

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $10.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Praxair Inc says FY 2016 guidance assumes a negative currency translation impact of approximately 3% year over year

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

