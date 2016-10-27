BRIEF-Allegion Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 excluding items

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc
* Allegion reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $581.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $586.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.45 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent
* Reaffirming 2016 full-year revenue guidance and updating full-year eps outlook
* Sees full-year 2016 reported revenue growth up 8 to 9 percent, and up 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis
* Allegion plc says increased its full-year available cash flow guidance to approximately $300 million.
* Sees full-year 2016 eps $3.38 to $3.43 on an adjusted basis
* Sees full-year 2016 eps $3.38 to $3.43 on an adjusted basis
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S