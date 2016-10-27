FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Allegion Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 excluding items
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allegion Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc

* Allegion reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $581.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $586.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 excluding items

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 8 to 9 percent

* Reaffirming 2016 full-year revenue guidance and updating full-year eps outlook

* Sees full-year 2016 reported revenue growth up 8 to 9 percent, and up 5 to 6 percent on an organic basis

* Allegion plc says increased its full-year available cash flow guidance to approximately $300 million.

* Sees full-year 2016 eps $3.38 to $3.43 on an adjusted basis

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

