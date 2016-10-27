FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intelsat posts Q3 EPS of $1.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Intelsat Sa

* Intelsat announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $542.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $537.1 million

* Intelsat SA - Q3 revenue of $542.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intelsat SA - Intelsat reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intelsat SA - at Sept 30, contracted backlog was $8.9 billion, as compared to $9.2 billion at June 30

