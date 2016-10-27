FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Blucora posts Q3 diluted net loss per share of $0.24
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blucora posts Q3 diluted net loss per share of $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Blucora Inc

* Blucora announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.23 to $0.30 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $82.2 million to $85.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $451.3 million to $454.6 million

* Blucora inc - $10.0 billion in assets under management at quarter end, up 9 percent in Q3 versus prior year

* Blucora Inc qtrly diluted net loss per share $0.24

* Blucora Inc - for Q4 of 2016, company expects revenues to be between $82.2 million and $85.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $81.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $446.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
