BRIEF-Idacorp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.65

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Idacorp Inc
* Announces third quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.80 to $3.95
* Q3 earnings per share $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming co's 2016 earnings guidance range of $3.80 to $3.95 per diluted share
* Earnings outlook includes assumption of recording $2 million additional accumulated deferred investment tax credits amortization for fy
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: