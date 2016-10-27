BRIEF-Idacorp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.65

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Idacorp Inc

* Announces third quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.80 to $3.95

* Q3 earnings per share $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming co's 2016 earnings guidance range of $3.80 to $3.95 per diluted share

* Earnings outlook includes assumption of recording $2 million additional accumulated deferred investment tax credits amortization for fy

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: