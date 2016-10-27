FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Qualcomm to acquire NXP
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm to acquire NXP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm to acquire NXP

* Qualcomm Inc - Total enterprise value of approximately $47 billion

* Qualcomm Inc - Deal for $110.00 per share

* Qualcomm expects transaction to be significantly accretive to non-GAAP EPS immediately upon close

* Qualcomm Inc - Combined company is expected to have annual revenues of more than $30 billion

* Qualcomm intends to fund transaction with cash on hand and new debt

* The transaction is structured to enable tax efficient use of offshore cash flow to rapidly reduce leverage

* Qualcomm Inc - Transaction is structured to enable tax efficient use of offshore cash flow to rapidly reduce leverage

* Qualcomm expects to generate $500 million of annualized run-rate cost synergies within two years after transaction closes

* Qualcomm - "Committed to anti-dilutive repurchases of its common stock as it de-levers its balance sheet to pre-transaction leverage levels"

* Qualcomm Inc - Goldman Sachs & Co. and Evercore served as financial advisors to Qualcomm and provided fairness opinions to Qualcomm board

* Qualcomm Inc - Qatalyst Partners is acting as lead financial advisor to NXP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.