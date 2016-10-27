FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners says EQM will pay Q3 cash distribution of $0.815 per unit
October 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-EQT Midstream Partners says EQM will pay Q3 cash distribution of $0.815 per unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Eqt Midstream Partners Lp

* Q3 2016 results announced for EQT midstream partners and EQT GP holdings

* Says for Q3 of 2016, EQM will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per unit

* Increased net income guidance for 2016 to $510 - $515 million

* Says for Q3 of 2016, EQGP will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $0.165 per unit

* Increased adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 to $568 - $573 million

* Says EQM continues to forecast full-year 2016 ongoing maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $25 million

* Raised distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $515 - $520 million

* EQM also reiterates its 20% per unit distribution growth target in 2017.

* For 2017, EQGP is expecting per unit distribution growth of at least 40%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
