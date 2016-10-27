BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corporation reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - Qtrly results include a $267 million impairment charge (or $0.31 per diluted share) related to Sandpiper Pipeline project

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $16,460 million versus $18,758 million

* Q3 revenue view $17.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly refining & marketing segment income from operations was $306 million versus $1.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: