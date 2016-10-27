FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corporation reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marathon Petroleum Corp - Qtrly results include a $267 million impairment charge (or $0.31 per diluted share) related to Sandpiper Pipeline project

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $16,460 million versus $18,758 million

* Q3 revenue view $17.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly refining & marketing segment income from operations was $306 million versus $1.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.