BRIEF-Axalta Coating says sees 2016 adj EBITDA at lower end of $900 mln-940 mln range

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

* Axalta releases third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales $1.023 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axalta coating systems ltd - sees flat net sales in 2016; lower end of 4-6% guidance on a constant currency basis, including acquisition contribution

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda at lower end of $900-940 million guidance range, including acquisition contribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: