FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-MPLX Q3 revenues and other income $703 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MPLX Q3 revenues and other income $703 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - MPLX Lp

* MPLX Lp reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Affirmed 2016 distribution growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent

* Forecast 2017 distribution growth rate of 12 to 15 percent and a double-digit distribution growth rate for 2018

* MPLX Lp - qtrly net income attributable to MPLX $141 million versus $41 million

* Says co reiterated its 2016 financial forecast and narrowed range for its organic growth capital expenditures

* MPLX Lp - co's preliminary 2017 forecast for organic growth capital expenditures is $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion and maintenance capital is approximately $100 million

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $703 million versus $214 million

* Q3 revenue view $647.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.