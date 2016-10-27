FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lazard Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lazard Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd

* Lazard ltd reports third-quarter and nine-month 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.85

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $611 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lazard Ltd says financial advisory operating revenue of $343 million for Q3 of 2016 and $896 million for first nine months, up 4% and down 6%, respectively, from 2015

* Lazard Ltd - assets under management of $205 billion as of september 30, 2016, up 12% from September 30, 2015

* Lazard Ltd - net inflows of approximately $3 billion for third-quarter 2016

* Financial advisory operating revenue was $343 million for q3 of 2016, 4% higher than Q3 of 2015

* Lazard -M&A and other advisory operating revenue of $282 million for Q3 of 2016 and $700 million for first nine months, down 2% and 15%, respectively, from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
