#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New Media Investment Group Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces solid third quarter 2016 results and increases dividend to $0.35 per common share; announces the acquisition of two local media properties

* Q3 revenue $306.8 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc - on a same store basis, qtrly total revenues decreased 1.3% to prior year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* New Media Investment Group Inc- board has authorized a 6.1% increase to dividend in current quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
