Oct 27 (Reuters) - CBRE Group Inc

* CBRE Group Inc Announces stock repurchase program

* CBRE Group Inc - board of directors has authorized company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of its shares of class a common stock

* CBRE Group Inc - to repurchase $250 million of its shares of class a common stock over three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: