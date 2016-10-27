FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
October 27, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-L-3 Communications Q3 EPS $1.88 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

* L-3 announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.88 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $2.505 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - funded orders for 2016 q3 increased 22% to $2,688 million compared to $2,200 million for 2015 Q3

* Funded backlog declined 2% to $8,294 million at September 23, 2016, compared to $8,423 million at december 31, 2015.

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc - funded backlog declined 2% to $8,294 million at september 23, 2016, compared to $8,423 million at december 31, 2015

* Sees 2016 net sales $10,250 million to $10,350 million

* L-3 Communications Holdings Inc-sees for FY 2016, diluted eps $7.85 to $7.95

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $10.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

