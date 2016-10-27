FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Visteon Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Visteon Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp

* Visteon announces third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 sales $770 million

* Visteon corp - increased low-point for full-year 2016 guidance for adjusted ebitda and adjusted free cash flow

* Visteon corp - 2016 electronics product group sales guidance is $3.1 billion

* Visteon increased low-point for full-year 2016 guidance for adjusted ebitda and adjusted free cash flow

* Visteon corp - 2016 adjusted ebitda for electronics product group is projected in range of $325 million to $335 million

* Visteon corp - 2016 adjusted free cash flow for electronics product group is projected in range of $125 million to $150 million

* Sees fy 2016 electronics product group sales guidance is $3.1 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted free cash flow for electronics product group is projected in range of $125 million to $150 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $778.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.