BRIEF-Invesco reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.58

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd :

* Invesco reports results for the three months ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue $1.202 billion

* Says long-term net flows during q3 included a $6.5 billion inflow from state of rhode island 529 mandate

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.58

* Qtrly adjusted diluted eps $0.60

* Says net market gains led to increases of $23.6 billion in aum during q3, compared to market gains of $10.7 billion in q2 2016

* Says foreign exchange rate movements led to a $2.2 billion decrease in aum during q3, compared to a $7.7 billion decrease in q2 2016

* Total assets under management (aum) at september 30, 2016, were $820.2 billion versus $779.6 billion at june 30, 2016

* Says as of Sept. 30, 2016, company's cash and cash equivalents were $1,581.3 million, with long-term debt of $2,073.2 million