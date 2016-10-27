FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-International Paper reports Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $0.91
October 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-International Paper reports Q3 adjusted operating EPS of $0.91

Oct 27 (Reuters) - International Paper Co :

* International paper reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 sales $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.37 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Special items in Q3 of 2016 included a pre-tax charge of $46 million for restructuring and other charges

* Says industrial packaging operating profits in Q3 of 2016 were $424 million versus $459 million in Q2 of 2016

* Sats consumer packaging operating profits were $61 million in Q3 of 2016 compared with $73 million in Q2 of 2016

* Says printing papers operating profits were $128 million in Q3 of 2016 versus $96 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

