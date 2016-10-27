FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Q3 adjusted earnings $0.77/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers squibb reports third quarter financial results

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85 to $3.05

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.47 to $2.67

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 revenue $4.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.8 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share view to $2.80 to $2.90

* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $2.62 to $2.72

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - announces approval of $3 billion share repurchase authorization

* Increases 2016 gaap and non-gaap eps guidance

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - new repurchase authorization is incremental to current repurchase program, announced in june 2012

* Qtrly yervoy worldwide revenues $285 million versus $240 million

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - qtrly opdivo worldwide revenues $920 million versus $305 million last year

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - qtrly sprycel worldwide revenues $472 million versus $411 million last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees worldwide revenues increasing in high-teens in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

