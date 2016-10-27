BRIEF-Coresite Realty Corp posts Q3 FFO per share of $0.90

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Coresite Realty Corp :

* Coresite reports third-quarter financial results reflecting revenue growth of 17% year over year

* Q3 revenue rose 17.2 percent to $101.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.61 to $3.65

* Q3 FFO per share $0.90

* Says increasing 2016 guidance for net income attributable to common shares to range of $1.46 to $1.50

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)