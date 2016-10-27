FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Coresite Realty Corp posts Q3 FFO per share of $0.90
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coresite Realty Corp posts Q3 FFO per share of $0.90

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Coresite Realty Corp :

* Coresite reports third-quarter financial results reflecting revenue growth of 17% year over year

* Q3 revenue rose 17.2 percent to $101.3 million

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $3.61 to $3.65

* Q3 FFO per share $0.90

* Says increasing 2016 guidance for net income attributable to common shares to range of $1.46 to $1.50

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.