10 months ago
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming reports Q3 diluted loss per common share $0.15
October 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming reports Q3 diluted loss per common share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc :

* Reports third quarter revenue of $765.6 million, income from operations of $139.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million

* Q3 revenue $765.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $766.5 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.51

* Sees Q4 net revenue 748.3 million

* Sees Q4 diluted loss per common share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $766.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
