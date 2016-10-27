FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Omeros announces $125 million new credit facility
October 27, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Omeros announces $125 million new credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp -

* Omeros announces $125 million new credit facility

* New credit facility consists of an $80 million term loan to be drawn by company within ten business days

* New facility subject to satisfaction of conditions for additional funding of up to $45 million in two tranches through dec 31, 2017

* Company will use approximately $76 million of $80 million loan proceeds to repay its obligations under its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

