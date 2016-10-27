BRIEF-Prgx Global reports Q3 eps $0.10 from continuing operations
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
Oct 27 Omeros Corp -
* Omeros announces $125 million new credit facility
* New credit facility consists of an $80 million term loan to be drawn by company within ten business days
* New facility subject to satisfaction of conditions for additional funding of up to $45 million in two tranches through dec 31, 2017
* Company will use approximately $76 million of $80 million loan proceeds to repay its obligations under its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.
Oct 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from investments.