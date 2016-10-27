BRIEF-American Tower reports Q3 revenue $1.515 billion

Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp :

* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.515 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.51 billion

* Qtrly AFFO attributable to amt common stockholders per share $1.42

* Says raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for consolidated AFFO by $30 million

* Raising midpoint of FY 2016 outlook for property revenue, net income, adjusted EBITDA and consolidated AFFO by $50 million

* Sees fy 2016 total capital expenditures $685 million to $785 million

* FY 16 outlook reflects favorable impacts of foreign currency fluctuations of sbout $23 million for total property revenue