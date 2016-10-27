FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MSCI reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.77
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MSCI reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Msci Inc :

* Reports financial results for third quarter and nine months 2016

* Q3 revenue $288.4 million versus $268.8 million

* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.68

* Qtrly adjusted EPS $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28per share

* Board approved additional $750.0 million of share repurchase, bringing total available repurchase authorization to $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

