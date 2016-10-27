BRIEF-Abiomed reports Q2 FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.20

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc :

* Announces Q2 FY 2017 revenue of $103 million, up 35% over prior year

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $103 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%

* Says maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin in range of 18% to 20%

* FY 2017 revenue view $446.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S