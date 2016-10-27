Oct 27 Altria Group Inc :

* Reports 2016 third-quarter and nine-month results; reaffirms 2016 full-year earnings guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 revenue $6.9 billion

* Q3 revenue view $5.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altria group inc - altria reaffirms its guidance for 2016 full-year adjusted diluted eps, which is to be in a range of $2.98 to $3.04