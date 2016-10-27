FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Abiomed receives FDA IDE approval for initiation of DTU prospective feasibility study
October 27, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Abiomed receives FDA IDE approval for initiation of DTU prospective feasibility study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc

* Receives FDA IDE approval for initiation of door to unloading (DTU) prospective feasibility study

* Says gets U.S. FDA approval of prospective feasibility study to evaluate use of Impella CP heart pump for unloading of left ventricle prior to primary percutaneous coronary intervention

* Says trial will focus on feasibility and safety, and lay groundwork for a future trial

* Says up to 50 patients at 10 sites will be included in study, which is expected to initiate in first half of calendar 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

