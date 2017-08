Oct 27 (Reuters) - Proqr Therapeutics NV :

* Announces that QR-010 meets the primary endpoint in a proof of concept study of homozygous F508DEL cystic fibrosis patients

* Says QR-010 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated in both cohorts