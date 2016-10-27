FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Park Sterling Corporation reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Park Sterling Corporation reports Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Park Sterling Corp :

* Announces results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 excluding items

* Net interest income totaled $25.8 million in Q3, which represents a $227 thousand, or 1%, decrease from $26.1 million in Q2

* Net interest margin was 3.54% in Q3, representing a 15 basis point decrease from 3.69% in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
