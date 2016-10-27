BRIEF-Prgx Global reports Q3 eps $0.10 from continuing operations
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
Oct 27 Hudson Global Inc -
* Hudson global reports 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.07
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $95 million to $105 million
* Q3 revenue fell 1.7 percent to $108.1 million
* Sees q4 adjusted ebitda of between breakeven and $2.0 million at prevailing exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.
Oct 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from investments.