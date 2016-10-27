FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sirius XM Q3 EPS $0.04, sees FY'16 net adds of about 1.7 mln
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Q3 EPS $0.04, sees FY'16 net adds of about 1.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sees fy 2016 net self-pay subscriber additions of approximately 1.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 total net subscriber additions of approximately 1.7 million

* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.0 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue of approximately $5 billion

* Qtrly arpu $ 13.04 versus $ 12.67

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda of approximately $1.85 billion, and free cash flow approaching $1.5 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $5.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly net subscriber additions 345,000 versus 525,000

* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9% versus 1.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
