BRIEF-Sirius XM Q3 EPS $0.04, sees FY'16 net adds of about 1.7 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* Sees fy 2016 net self-pay subscriber additions of approximately 1.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 total net subscriber additions of approximately 1.7 million
* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $5.0 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Qtrly arpu $ 13.04 versus $ 12.67
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted ebitda of approximately $1.85 billion, and free cash flow approaching $1.5 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $5.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly net subscriber additions 345,000 versus 525,000
* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly net subscriber additions 345,000 versus 525,000
* Sirius XM holdings inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9% versus 1.9%