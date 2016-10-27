FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-West Pharma Q3 adj EPS $0.53; sees FY'16 adj EPS $2.17-$2.22
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-West Pharma Q3 adj EPS $0.53; sees FY'16 adj EPS $2.17-$2.22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

* West announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.17 to $2.22

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 sales $376.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $371.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion

* West pharmaceutical services inc- raising full-year 2016 net sales guidance and tightening adjusted diluted eps guidance range

* West pharmaceutical services inc- full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be between $2.17 and $2.22

* West pharmaceutical services inc- company expects 2017 organic sales growth to grow at high end of its long-term outlook of 6% to 8%

* West pharmaceutical services inc- sales growth of high-value products is expected to be in low-double digits for fy 2017

* West pharmaceutical- s reaffirming its 2020 financial targets of sales between $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion with a consolidated operating profit margin in range 19%-23%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
