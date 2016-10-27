BRIEF-Prgx Global reports Q3 eps $0.10 from continuing operations
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
Oct 27 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
* West announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.17 to $2.22
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $376.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $371.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion
* West pharmaceutical services inc- raising full-year 2016 net sales guidance and tightening adjusted diluted eps guidance range
* West pharmaceutical services inc- full-year 2016 adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to be between $2.17 and $2.22
* West pharmaceutical services inc- company expects 2017 organic sales growth to grow at high end of its long-term outlook of 6% to 8%
* West pharmaceutical services inc- sales growth of high-value products is expected to be in low-double digits for fy 2017
* West pharmaceutical- s reaffirming its 2020 financial targets of sales between $2.2 billion-$2.4 billion with a consolidated operating profit margin in range 19%-23%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prgx global, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.
Oct 27 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 31.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut costs and earned more from investments.