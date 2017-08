BRIEF-LendingTree Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

Oct 27 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc

* adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain in range of $64 - $66 million full-year 2016

* Lendingtree reports q3 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share $0.57 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $370 million to $375 million

* Q3 revenue $94.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.9 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $383.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: