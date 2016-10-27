FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition reports Q3 eps $0.80
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mead Johnson Nutrition reports Q3 eps $0.80

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co -

* Mead johnson nutrition reports third quarter and nine months 2016 results; reports progress against strategic plan in challenging environment; revises near term outlook

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.80 to $2.87

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says company now expects 2016 gaap eps to be between $2.80 to $2.87

* Revised its net sales outlook and now expects full year net sales of 6% to 7% below prior year on a reported basis

* Says company now expects fy non-gaap eps between $3.43 to $3.50.

* "sales may be lower due to market share weaknesses in several markets, notably in u.s."

* Mead johnson nutrition-says guidance includes estimated adverse impact of currency exchange rates now expected to be approximately $0.30 per share

* Says "we have made substantial progress in china"

* Qtrly net sales $937.5 million versus $977.5 million

* Q3 revenue view $933.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total cost savings of approximately $180 million are expected by 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

