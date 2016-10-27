BRIEF-EMCOR Group reports Q3 eps $0.85 from continuing operations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EMCOR Group Inc -

* Emcor group, inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion

* Qtrly total backlog of $3.90 billion; 3.7% increase year-over-year

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emcor group inc- are raising our full year 2016 guidance for revenue and non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

* Emcor group inc sees full year 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to now be in range of $3.10 to $3.20

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $7.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S