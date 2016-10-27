FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-EMCOR Group reports Q3 eps $0.85 from continuing operations
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-EMCOR Group reports Q3 eps $0.85 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - EMCOR Group Inc -

* Emcor group, inc. Reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.87 billion

* Qtrly total backlog of $3.90 billion; 3.7% increase year-over-year

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $7.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emcor group inc- are raising our full year 2016 guidance for revenue and non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

* Emcor group inc sees full year 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to now be in range of $3.10 to $3.20

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $7.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.