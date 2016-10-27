FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Celgene Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Celgene Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp

* Celgene reports third quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene Corp says Revlimid sales for Q3 increased 30 percent year-over-year to $1,891 million

* Celgene Corp - 2016 guidance and 2017 targets updated

* Celgene Corp - - 2016 guidance and 2017 targets updated

* Celgene Corp sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS $3.12 to $3.29

* Celgene Corp - Sees 2016 total net product sales of approximately $11.2 billion

* Celgene Corp sees 2016 adjusted diluted eps $5.88 to $5.92

* Celgene Corp says Abraxane sales for Q3 were $233 million, a 1 percent increase year-over-year

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $11.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Celgene Corp says total net product sales are expected to be at high end of range of $12.7 billion to $13.0 billion in 2017

* Celgene Corp - sees 2016 Revlimid net sales in the range of approximately $7.0 billion

* Celgene corp says adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be at high end of range of $6.75 to $7.00 in 2017

* Celgene corp - sees 2017 Revlimid net sales are expected to be more than $8.0 billion versus previous target of approximately $8.0 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating margin approximately 54 percent

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $13.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.