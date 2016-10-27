FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Netscout Systems reports Q2 non-GAAP eps $0.39
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Netscout Systems reports Q2 non-GAAP eps $0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Netscout Systems Inc

* Netscout systems reports financial results for second quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $1.165 billion to $1.215 billion

* Q2 revenue $283.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $279.7 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Netscout systems inc - non-gaap net income per share forecast for fiscal year 2017 is unchanged

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.