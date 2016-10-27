FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q3 eps $0.88
October 27, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Meritage Homes reports Q3 eps $0.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp -

* Meritage homes reports third quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.88 on a 22% increase in net earnings, with 11% growth in home closing revenue and home orders

* Q3 earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion

* Expect 7,300-7,500 orders and 7,300-7,500 home closings for full year home closing revenue of $2.9-3.1 billion in 2016

* Total order value grew 14% to $715.6 million in q3 of 2016

* September 30th ending backlog value was 9% higher in 2016 than in 2015

* Says qtrly homes closed in q3 2016 is 1800 units versus 1712 units in q3 2015

* Says refined projections for 2016 full year orders, closings, revenue and diluted earnings per share

* Says expect 7,300-7,500 orders and 7,300-7,500 home closings for full year home closing revenue of $2.9-3.1 billion in 2016

* Says expect to deliver full year diluted eps of $3.40-3.60 for 2016

* Says q3 home closing revenue $735.9 million versus $661.9 million in q3 2015

* Says q3 home orders 1737 units versus 1567 units in q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
