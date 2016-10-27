FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Co
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline

* Allergan will pay exercise price of $200 million at closing to Rhythm Holding

* Has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics. Motus (formerly known as rhythm health)

* Says also announced that it has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics

* Allergan Plc - Rhythm Holding and Allergan plan to submit data for presentation at a major gastrointestinal medical conference in 2017

* Rhythm Holding will be eligible for a contingent payment upon first commercial sale of relamorelin

* Allergan previously made $47 million in payments related to option-to-acquire motus and relamorelin phase 2b clinical trial

* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company, Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline

* Says announces top line results of a phase 2b clinical trial assessing efficacy and safety of relamorelin (rm-131)

* Allergan Plc - in phase 2b study, relamorelin administered for 12 weeks demonstrated substantial efficacy for key diabetic gastroparesis symptoms

* Says intends to initiate phase 3 clinical trials of relamorelin

* Allergan plc - overall, relamorelin was safe and well-tolerated in phase 2b study with high compliance and completion rates over course of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

