FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Brunswick Corp posts Q3 adj EPS $0.91
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Brunswick Corp posts Q3 adj EPS $0.91

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases third quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS of $0.93 and diluted EPS, as adjusted, of $0.91

* 2016 guidance raised lower end of diluted eps, as adjusted, range

* Brunswick Corp - raising the lower end of our range for full-year expectations of diluted EPS, as adjusted, to $3.45 to $3.50

* Brunswick Corp - "For the full year, we anticipate a slight improvement in both gross margins and operating margins"

* For 2016, expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $215 million

* Brunswick Corp - well-positioned to generate "strong" sales growth, adjusted earnings per share growth at mid-to-high-teen percent rate throughout current three-year plan"

* Qtrly reported net sales of $1,093.0 million, up from $991.9 million a year earlier

* Brunswick Corp - Co's plan, including acquisitions, reflects revenue growth rates in 2016 to be approximately 10 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick - diluted eps for q3 included a benefit of $0.04 related to special tax items and $0.02 per share of restructuring and integration charges

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.