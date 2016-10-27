BRIEF-Brunswick Corp posts Q3 adj EPS $0.91

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp

* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases third quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS of $0.93 and diluted EPS, as adjusted, of $0.91

* 2016 guidance raised lower end of diluted eps, as adjusted, range

* Brunswick Corp - raising the lower end of our range for full-year expectations of diluted EPS, as adjusted, to $3.45 to $3.50

* Brunswick Corp - "For the full year, we anticipate a slight improvement in both gross margins and operating margins"

* For 2016, expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $215 million

* Brunswick Corp - well-positioned to generate "strong" sales growth, adjusted earnings per share growth at mid-to-high-teen percent rate throughout current three-year plan"

* Qtrly reported net sales of $1,093.0 million, up from $991.9 million a year earlier

* Brunswick Corp - Co's plan, including acquisitions, reflects revenue growth rates in 2016 to be approximately 10 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brunswick - diluted eps for q3 included a benefit of $0.04 related to special tax items and $0.02 per share of restructuring and integration charges

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: