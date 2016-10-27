FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gaslog partners buys Gaslog Seattle from Gaslog Ltd For $189 mln
October 27, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gaslog partners buys Gaslog Seattle from Gaslog Ltd For $189 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gaslog Partners Lp

* Gaslog partners LP announces acquisition of Gaslog Seattle from Gaslog ltd. For $189 million

* Gaslog partners lp - Gaslog partners expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from its recent equity offering

* Partnership believes acquisition will be immediately accretive to unit holder distributions

* Gaslog partners-management intends to recommend to board an approximately 5% annualized increase in partnership's cash distribution per unit

* Gaslog partners lp - after closing acquisition, Gaslog partners will have a dropdown pipeline of thirteen vessels

* Gaslog partners - have entered into an agreement for partnership to purchase from Gaslog 100% of shares in entity that owns and charters Gaslog Seattle

* Gaslog partners - estimates Gaslog Seattle will add approximately $20 million to EBITDA in first 12 months after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

