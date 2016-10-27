FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-UPS Q3 earnings per share $1.44
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-UPS Q3 earnings per share $1.44

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90

* Q3 revenue $14.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.73 billion

* United Parcel Service Inc qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1%

* Qtrly international operating profit jumped 14% to $576 million

* UPS - in Q4, GAAP earnings per share is subject to an expected year-end mark-to-market ("MTM") pension accounting adjustment, which could be material

* Qtrly international package revenue was $3.0 billion, up 2.2% compared to Q3 last year

* United Parcel Service Inc qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7%

* Qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7% driven by ecommerce

* Qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1% led by double-digit gains in Asia

* Qtrly U.S. domestic revenue increased 4.8% over q3 of 2015, to $9.3 billion

* United Parcel Service Inc - lower fuel surcharge rates reduced revenue growth by approximately 50 basis points in quarter

* United Parcel Service Inc - on a currency-neutral basis, revenue increased 5.1% in quarter

* Qtrly U.S. domestic operating profit was $1.3 billion and operating margin was 13.5%.

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
