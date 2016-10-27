FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ultra Petroleum Corp :

* Ultra Petroleum reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides updated business outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees 2016 capital budget of $295.0 million

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - production for 2016 is expected to range between 281 - 284 BCFE

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - continued to make progress during quarter in in-court financial restructuring process

* Ultra Petroleum Corp - company and its advisors continue working with company's creditors and other stakeholders to develop a plan of reorganization

* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees 2017 revenue of $$1,016 million

* Ultra Petroleum Corp- Ultra currently projects a zero book tax rate for 2016 and anticipates additional tax refunds during year

* Ultra Petroleum Corp sees 2017 EBITDA $685 million

* Production for Q3 was comprised of 65.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 680.1 thousand barrels of oil, condensate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
