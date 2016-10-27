BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group Q3 earnings per share $1.29

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 core earnings per share $1.17
* Q3 earnings per share $1.29
* Q3 sales $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company raises guidance and now expects full year 2016 core eps in $4.32 to $4.40
* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 2 percent
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - expects to return over $1 billion to shareholders in form of stock repurchases and dividends in FY
* Sees fy 2016 reported net sales to be up approximately 2%
* Dr pepper snapple group inc - continues to expect FY capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 core EPS to be in $4.32 to $4.40 range
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - continues to expect to repurchase $650 million to $700 million of its common stock in FY 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $6.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: