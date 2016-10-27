FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group Q3 earnings per share $1.29
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple Group Q3 earnings per share $1.29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $1.17

* Q3 earnings per share $1.29

* Q3 sales $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - company raises guidance and now expects full year 2016 core eps in $4.32 to $4.40

* Sees fy 2016 sales up about 2 percent

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - expects to return over $1 billion to shareholders in form of stock repurchases and dividends in FY

* Sees fy 2016 reported net sales to be up approximately 2%

* Dr pepper snapple group inc - continues to expect FY capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 core EPS to be in $4.32 to $4.40 range

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc - continues to expect to repurchase $650 million to $700 million of its common stock in FY 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.37, revenue view $6.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.