FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Meredith Q1 earnings per share $0.75
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Meredith Q1 earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corporation delivers record fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.23

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $400.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meredith corp says fiscal 2017 q1 local media group operating profit grew more than 70 percent to $51 million from $29 million in prior-year period

* Meredith corp says q1 political advertising revenues were $16 million, up 26 percent from last political cycle in q1 of fiscal 2015

* Meredith Corp says continues to expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80

* Meredith Corp says expects fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings per share to range from $1.18 to $1.23

* Meredith Corp expects Q2 total local media group revenues to be up approximately 25 percent

* Sees Q2 total company revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $440.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 total national media group revenues to be down in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.