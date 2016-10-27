BRIEF-Meredith Q1 earnings per share $0.75

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Meredith Corp
* Meredith Corporation delivers record fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $400.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meredith corp says fiscal 2017 q1 local media group operating profit grew more than 70 percent to $51 million from $29 million in prior-year period
* Meredith corp says q1 political advertising revenues were $16 million, up 26 percent from last political cycle in q1 of fiscal 2015
* Meredith Corp says continues to expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80
* Meredith Corp says expects fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings per share to range from $1.18 to $1.23
* Meredith Corp expects Q2 total local media group revenues to be up approximately 25 percent
* Sees Q2 total company revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $440.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 total national media group revenues to be down in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: