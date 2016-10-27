FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northcliff announces private placement
October 27, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Northcliff announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Northcliff Resources Ltd

* Northcliff announces private placement

* Northcliff Resources Ltd says has entered into a subscription agreement with a subsidiary of Todd Corporation

* Northcliff Resources Ltd - pursuant to agreement todd will purchase 27.2 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.11 per common share

* Northcliff Resources -upon completion, Todd will own a total of 48.5 million shares in Northcliff, representing 36.3% of co's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
