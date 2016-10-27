FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Materion Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Materion Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Materion Corp

* Materion Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results and declares fourth quarter dividend

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 sales $249.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Materion Corp - Confirming its 2016 annual earnings guidance

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Materion Corp - "Global macroeconomic indicators remain fairly weak, and it is anticipated that demand will remain soft for remainder of year"

* Materion - Q3 consolidated financial results were slightly above expectations partially due to timing of raw material beryllium hydroxide shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

