BRIEF-Materion Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Materion Corp
* Materion Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results and declares fourth quarter dividend
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales $249.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Materion Corp - Confirming its 2016 annual earnings guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Materion Corp - "Global macroeconomic indicators remain fairly weak, and it is anticipated that demand will remain soft for remainder of year"
* Materion - Q3 consolidated financial results were slightly above expectations partially due to timing of raw material beryllium hydroxide shipments