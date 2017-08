Oct 27 (Reuters) - Atacama Pacific Gold Corp -

* Atacama Pacific announces $5.0 million special warrant financing

* Proceeds from offering will be used to commence a feasibility study on atacama pacific's cerro maricunga oxide gold project

* Up to 11.11 million special warrants at a price of $0.45/ special warrant will be issued by company under offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: